Moerlein Lager House announces name change at Bockfest keg tapping

CINCINNATI — Planning to swing by Moerlein Lager House down by Smale Park during this year's Bockfest celebrations?

It'll be one of the last times to do so before you'll have to double check where you're headed — because the lager house is getting a new name.

Moerlein announced Friday morning during Bockfest's annual Happy Hour keg tapping that starting next week the bar near The Banks will instead be called the Cincinnati Lager House.

"This is not simply a name change," said Greg Hardman, managing member of the now-named Cincinnati Lager House. "This evolution allows us to celebrate not just one chapter of Cincinnati's brewing history, but the entire story — from the early 1800s when Cincinnati became known as the Beer Capital of the World, to today's vibrant craft brewing community."

The name change doesn't fully go into effect until next week, and a full public launch celebration is planned for Opening Day weekend.

According to a press release from Moerlein, the new name intends to celebrate Cincinnati's brewing traditions with a "brand evolution." The business is not changing ownership or management, and core business functions — including menu options — are not changing with the name.

The change does come with a new logo designed by Cincinnati artist Jim Effler. In the press release, Moerlein said Effler's work "has become synonymous with the city's brewing culture."

Effler is also the artist behind the annual Bockfest posters and illustrations, and his artwork can already be seen throughout the Lager House.

"I've had a long relationship with the Lager House and the Cincinnati brewing community," said Effler in the press release. "It was truly an honor to be asked to design a new, iconic logo that represents the Lager House, the city of Cinicnnati, its German-American heritage and its deep brewing culture."

The name change also comes with some other branding tweaks to be made, including select beer names and updated interior artwork highlighting Cincinnati's brewing history that will be visible inside the Lager House.

The company also plans to announce, alongside the rebrand, an enhanced loyalty program that will provide perks to frequent guests. Those perks include validated parking rewards, exclusive promotions and featured menu promotions.