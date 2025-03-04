Middletown HS suicide prevention program scores donation from Bengals’ Joe Burrow

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A teen suicide prevention program at Middletown High School just received a record number of grants, including a donation from the Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The Middletown High School Hope Squad, which enlists student volunteers to help promote positive mental health and suicide prevention, recently learned it will receive its highest, one-time gift of funds from two donor organizations.

Hope Squad has secured a $10,000 grant from Youth to Youth, funded by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (MHAS).

Middletown school officials noted in their announcement statement the $10,000 “will be instrumental in supporting the 2025 Walk4Hope and other key events designed to bring students and community members together in a positive, supportive environment.”

“The grant ensures that Hope Squad can continue providing free, impactful events that promote mental wellness and offer valuable resources for those in need,” said city school officials.

Thanks to an additional donation of $1,000 from the Joe Burrow Foundation and bi3 – a Greater Cincinnati non-profit working to improve area health—school officials said the Hope Squad program will be further strengthened.

“These grants will allow our students to expand their efforts, creating even more opportunities for connection, support, and hope,” said Suzanna Davis, Middletown Schools senior director of student services.

Davis, a former principal at Lakota East High School in Liberty Twp., was one of the first school leaders to adopt the national Hope Squad program among Greater Cincinnati schools. The veteran school administrator has long been passionate about boosting student mental health.

“Hope Squad has repeatedly proven that peer-led support is one of the most powerful tools in fostering a positive school culture and strengthening student mental wellness. When students are equipped to look out for one another, the impact is lasting” not just for individuals, but for the entire school community,” said Davis.

The bi3 and Joe Burrow Foundation will provide a treat for Middletown high school students to help spotlight the school-based Hope Squad.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.

Every Middletown High School student will receive a root beer float as a symbol of encouragement to remind them that “Hope Floats—every day, not just today.” School officials say this initiative underscores Hope Squad’s commitment to fostering a culture of mental well-being and support within the school.

Officials say the $10,000 state grant will be instrumental in supporting the 2025 Walk4Hope and other key events designed to bring students and community members together in a positive, supportive environment.

“The grant ensures that Hope Squad can continue providing free, impactful events that promote mental wellness and offer valuable resources for those in need.”

The new funds will further the Hope Squad program, which includes teen members receiving training to recognize signs of distress, provide support, and connect peers with trusted adults when necessary.

“By fostering awareness and reducing stigma, Hope Squad plays a vital role in creating a school culture where students feel safe, supported, and empowered to seek help,” said Middletown district officials.

“We are incredibly grateful for this investment in their mission and excited to see the continued growth of their work,” said Davis.