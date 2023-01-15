Watch Now
Metro to feature 'Rosa Parks Bus' in annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march

Metro and Access will operate regular schedules for MLK Day holiday
Cincinnati Metro
<p>A Cincinnati Metro bus (Cincinnati Metro via WCPO, File)</p>
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 06:38:31-05

CINCINNATI — Metro is adding two of its new its' newest buses to the MLK Coalition's annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march.

One of the buses is the "Rosa Parks Bus," which commemorates the historical icon and public transit's role in the civil rights movement.

“Like Dr. King and Ms. Parks, Metro’s core mission is to help improve the quality of life of those we serve by providing quality public transit services throughout our region,” said CEO and General Manager Darryl Haley. “This helps ensure individuals have equitable access to employment, education, health care and everything else our community needs to thrive. We’ll celebrate Dr. King's legacy Monday in the spirit of that mission.”

The march begins at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, outside the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center at The Banks, and will proceed to Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine for a programmed event honoring Dr. King’s legacy.

Metro’s buses will be on-hand to assist march participants who cannot make the full walk between the Freedom Center and Washington Park.

All Metro and Access service will operate on regular weekday schedules Monday, Jan. 16. Metro’s administrative offices and downtown sales offices will close in observance of the holiday.

Established in 1973 as a tax-funded, not-for-profit transportation provider by the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, Metro offers fixed-route and paratransit service to Hamilton County and the surrounding southwestern Ohio region.

