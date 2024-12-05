Mercy Health West Hospital no longer offering labor and delivery services

CINCINNATI — A local hospital will no longer be welcoming babies into the world.

Mercy Health West Hospital announced Wednesday that it will not be continuing its Obstetrics (OB) Labor and Delivery services beginning Friday, Dec. 20.

Officials with the hospital say the reason for the shutdown is due to staffing shortages. According to the hospital, it makes the program not sustainable nor in the best interests of the patients.

The services will be moved to its sister hospital, Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital, along Five Mile Road in Sherwood, which is roughly 22 miles from Mercy Health West Hospital. The hospital said Mercy Health-Anderson has the appropriate physician and staff to provide high-level care for expecting mothers.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all mothers, future mothers, and our newborns to Mercy Health–Anderson Hospital," Mercy Health West Hospital told WCPO.

The hospital has served the Greater Cincinnati community with its OB Labor and Delivery program for 11 years.

Labor and delivery health care issues are not a new concern for Cincinnati, but recently progress has been made. For the first time this year, the rate of newborn deaths in Hamilton County has dropped below the national average, marking the ongoing effort to improve health outcomes locally.

The death rate is much higher for Black newborns but dropped significantly in 2023, from 13.7 deaths per 1,000 births to 9.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.

The increased distance between the two hospitals could potentially make it tough for expecting mothers to receive the care their babies and themselves may need.