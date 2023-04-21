Men 'suit up' at Cincinnati State event providing men with interview-worthy fits

CINCINNATI — Look good, feel good, perform well; there are many versions of that sentiment but none express what it really means to feel seen and comfortable in clothes.

That’s one of the many reasons a men’s “suit-up” event at Cincinnati State College meant so much for Joshua Render.

“Where I come from. We don't really have a lot of men that's going to you know, business or into STEM," said Render. "So I kind of wanted to emphasize that and kind of say we can do it as well."

He said his idea was also borne out of a similar event held for women through Dress for Success.

“Josh was in the back of class and Dress for Success was here doing the great event that they do and Josh was like 'where’s the event for the men?'” said Eimee Donbar, one of Render's professors.

Every student at Cincinnati State has to do experiential learning as part of their program and Donbar suggested this be his.

"I want to be a doctor, I gave up shadowing a surgeon for this," said Render. "I thought at the moment it was more important to kind of put an emphasis on us, put us in suits and make us feel good."

Partnerships with the college's Career Closet helped get six students suits from Jos. A Bank and one student fitted from Macy's.

The impact of spiffying up in their new suits was certainly felt by the students.

"Growing up, I never really got the experience of getting into fancy clothes and everything," said Daniel Quao. "I'm here and I know my mom's going to be proud of me."

Render said he hopes they feel elevated and a little more empowered by the new clothes — but also that they feel comfortable in it.

For some, it was about more than just how donning the suit made them feel. It was also about the possibilities the new clothes unlocked.

"This will help me get a job, present myself on a number of levels, so I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity," said Kevin McGowan.