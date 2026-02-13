Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meet Theodore Roosevelt the serval kitten, Cincinnati Zoo's newest addition

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
CINCINNATI — Did you know Theodore Roosevelt was born to Cleopatra and Winston Churchill?

This Theodore Roosevelt — Teddy for short — was anyway.

The Cincinnati zoo has announced its newest resident is Teddy, a serval kitten from the Nashville zoo. Teddy's brother, Alexander Hamilton, is staying at the Nashville zoo.

Teddy will join the Cincinnati zoo's Cat Ambassador Program at some point, but right now he's mostly focused on finding his new favorite nap spots.

So far though, the zoo said Teddy's favorite thing to do has been to go into his outdoor area and stare into the other yards; that's when he's not playing with his favorite toy — a stuffed shrimp.

For now, Teddy is getting used to his new home and new keepers, but after his quarantine period he will begin training in the ambassador program. The first step toward that involves getting used to new indoor spaces around the zoo.

Eventually, Teddy will have a role in the Cheetah Encounters, like the zoo's other servals.

The Cincinnati zoo said it will update everyone on Teddy through its social media pages.

