Meet the 6-year-old girl who plays tackle football in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Josie Stamper is 6 years old. She plays tackle football for the Fairfield Indians. She's a tight end, on the defensive line and plays linebacker. She’s the only player on the team with a ponytail.

“We have 25 kids,” said Doug Meddings, Head Coach of the Fairfield Indians. “Ages range from 5 to 7, and Josie is certainly the only girl.”

Josie kept asking to play after watching her brother play football last year.

“I was kind of hesitant,” said Josie’s mom Kristi Jackman. “I first tried to talk her out of it. I asked her if she wanted to play flag football and she said 'absolutely not,'” Jackman said.

“She loved tackling,” said Josie’s dad, Chris Stamper.

Her coach says she hits hard.

“They've all been hit by her and none of them like it,” said coach Meddings.

Her teammates say she plays hard.

“She got a lot of sacks and she’s good,” said teammate Gabe Grimes.

“The kid makes very few mistakes,” coach Meddings said. “Her strong suit would be she always gets back up.”

Josie holds her own on and off the field.

“My favorite part is she's kind,” Grimes said.

The team recently clinched the playoffs with a win in which Josie converted two 2-point conversions, recovered a fumble, and made numerous tackles

While the season comes to a close, Josie is just getting started.

“She taught me not to judge. This stereotypical thought process, you know, ‘girls don't play football,’” coach Meddings said. “This girl plays football and she's probably one of my top three best players, period.”

“Girls can play football and it's not even a problem,” Josie said. “I can play.”