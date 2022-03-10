Massive project at Five Points intersection begins; traffic will be affected

HAMILTON/FAIRFIELD TWP. — The long-awaited Five Points intersection roundabout improvement will get under way Monday, and that means a part of Hancock Avenue will be closed for about two months.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the roundabout construction’s first phase phase requires a 60-day closure of Hancock Avenue from the intersection to approximately 100 feet southeast of Bender Avenue. The road will be closed to all through-traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on May 13, weather permitting. Hamilton Mason Road and Grand Boulevard will remain open until the final weeks of construction.

The Five Points intersection straddles the border of Hamilton and Fairfield Twp., and is a crossroads where Hancock Avenue, Grand Boulevard, Tylersville Road, Hamilton-Mason Road and Tuley Road meet.

Federally and locally funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation, the BCEO, and the City of Hamilton, the multi-phased construction project will improve the five-road intersection by converting it to a single-lane roundabout with curb and gutter, storm sewer installation, and new pedestrian facilities. With the lowest bid of $2.2 million, Rack & Ballauer Excavating will build the roundabout that is scheduled to be completed by the end of July.

Hancock Avenue (Phase 1) Detour: Northwest-bound Hancock Avenue traffic will detour west on Grand Boulevard and north on Harmon Avenue. Southeast-bound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.