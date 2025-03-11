Mason City Council unanimously votes to ban marijuana dispensaries

MASON, Ohio — Marijuana dispensaries will not be allowed to open in the city of Mason.

The city's seven members of council, including Mason Mayor Diana Nelson, on Monday voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to the zoning code that bans any adult-use marijuana business from opening in the city limits.

Several residents lined up to speak at the council meeting Monday night in a public comment that lasted for an hour. Many said they don't want marijuana and dispensaries in their community, while others argued that regulated businesses offer a safer alternative than if someone decided to purchase marijuana products illegally.

One of the speakers included an attorney who said he represents a client who's been trying to open up a dispensary in Mason since September 2024.

Mayor Nelson said the city received "hundreds" of emails opposing dispensaries, while the mayor said they only received a handful of emails in favor of dispensaries opening up in Mason.

“We’re a conservative community with family values," said Mayor Nelson.

Councilman Mark Haake said while dispensaries won't be allowed, it doesn't eliminate marijuana from the city.

“This does not make marijuana use, or possession, or personal growth illegal in our city. This says we’re not going to put a dispensary in our city," said Councilman Mark Haake.