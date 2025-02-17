Maple Syrup: A Sweet Tradition

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — Cold weather may not be your thing, but how about warm maple syrup on waffles or pancakes?

Great Parks of Hamilton County is hosting its “Maple Sugar Days” this weekend, and WCPO 9 got a preview.

It looks like a walk in the park, but on this cold February morning, it’s sweeter than that.

Alex Golden, with Great Parks, takes us on a tour of the 'Sugarbush' at Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, where maple trees tower above the forest floor.

Blue buckets dot the landscape. Together, we drill a few inches into a tree, attach a spile, and watch the sap begin to drip.

Winter weather is key for the sap run, with temperatures warming during the day and freezing at night.

The clear liquid sap is only one to two percent sugar and needs to be boiled down before it becomes syrup.

Golden says the seasonal chemistry feels like magic as we tap into nature and celebrate Winter, inching closer to Spring.

Maple Sugar Days is Feb. 22 to 23, from noon to 4 p.m.