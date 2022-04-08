Man sentenced to 15 years to life for murdering his grandmother

CINCINNATI — On Tuesday, a man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murdering his grandmother in 2020, according to court documents.

In May 2020, police arrested 21-year-old Cullen Kidwell, who was charged with killing 79-year-old Anna Kidwell, his grandmother. Court documents say that on May 25, 2020 into May 26, Cullen stabbed and beat his grandmother to death.

Anna was found with multiple broken bones and multiple puncture and stab wounds to her neck, torso and hands, court documents say.

"Bloody prints and drawings were found at the scene consistent with drawings found in the belongings recovered from the defendant at the time of his arrest," court documents read.

Cullen had a history of threatening his grandmother, the documents say, but police were never called by family members.

On March 30, Cullen pled guilty to two counts of murder, one count of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.