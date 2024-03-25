Man sentenced to 100 years for violently attacking homeowner, burglarizing home

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — An Indiana man was sentenced to spend the next century in prison after he was found guilty of attacking a homeowner during a burglary, the prosecuting attorney announced on Monday.

Marvin Moyers Jr. was sentenced to 100 years in prison on March 22. A jury found him guilty of multiple charges, including burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary armed with a deadly weapon and criminal confinement armed with a deadly weapon.

Lynn Deddens, prosecuting attorney for Ohio and Dearborn counties, said in January that Moyers, 39, broke into a home in Pike Township, Indiana in June 2022.

The homeowner was alerted by the sound of a vehicle running in his driveway; thinking it was one of his friends, the homeowner went to check, Deddens said.

Instead, the he spotted Moyers, holding a table saw he'd intended to steal.

When the victim confronted him, Moyers attacked him and beat him with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said. While Deddens' release did not say what kind of weapon Moyers used, Moyers was convicted on additional sentencing enhancements on his charges for his use of a firearm during the crime.

Next, Moyers confined the homeowner on three separate occasions, Deddens said, while he burglarized the home for nearly four hours.

Eventually, the homeowner was able to free himself and run to a neighbor's home for help; Moyers had taken his cell phone, Deddens said.

"This case was disturbing and frightening on so many levels," said Deddens in the press release. "There was no connection between Moyers Jr. and the victim."

Deddens said the beating Moyers gave the homeowner caused him to lose consciousness at least once and caused extreme pain, though the release does not specify the extent of the victims' injuries.