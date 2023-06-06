Watch Now
Man killed driving the wrong way on I-75

Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 16:50:19-04

EVENDALE, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday night, the Evendale Police said.

After receiving a report of a vehicle headed in the wrong direction on I-75 around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Village of Evendale Police Department responded near the 13.7 milepost on I-75.

Officers found a vehicle traveling north had crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a concrete median, police said.

The driver, Keenan T. Daniels, of Cincinnati, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Evendale police said.

