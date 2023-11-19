Man in serious condition after being ejected from car in Walnut Hills crash

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in Walnut Hills early Sunday morning, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 1:35 a.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Eden Park Drive to investigate a traffic crash, police said.

Investigators determined a 24-year-old female operating a car headed south on Eden Park Drive lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a tree and a light pole.

The car overturned and ejected the front seat passenger, a 30-year-old male, police said.

The man was transported with serious injuries to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. He is listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash, police said.

Investigators determined the driver was wearing a seat belt, while the passenger was not.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash, police said.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.