Man convicted of manslaughter back under arrest after skipping his sentencing hearing

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man who skipped out on his sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to manslaughter is back in police custody, according to Rob Sanders, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Sanders tweeted on Thursday that Shane Walters, a Taylor Mill native, was found thanks to the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the Kenton County Sheriff's Department.

Walters will now face additional charges, Sanders said. Those charges haven't been filed yet.

Walters pleaded guilty in February to one count of second-degree manslaughter; he was arrested and charged two years prior, in February 2021.

This guilty plea was part of a plea deal, where prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years in prison for the manslaughter charge.

In 2021, 33-year-old Megan McCray was discovered dead inside Walters' Knollwood Drive home on Feb. 10.

Walters claimed he'd been teaching McCray to disassemble and reassemble a handgun when it fired unexpectedly; he told investigators he'd been pulling the trigger to release the slide and didn't know the gun was loaded.

McCray was shot in the chest and died from her injuries.

Although Walters claimed not to have been under the influence at the time of the shooting, police said a blood sample taken six hours after McCray’s death showed Walters had a blood alcohol content of .12.

It would have been significantly higher when McCray died.

Walters was scheduled to be sentenced on May 1, but he never showed. Assistant Kenton Commonwealth Attorney, Corey Plybon said this is the first court hearing Walters had missed.

"I'm not sure where Mr. Walters is," his attorney told the judge on May 1.

According to the Kenton County court docket, Walters is scheduled to re-appear in court on May 15.