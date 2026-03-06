Sheriff: Woman dies after being hit by car in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Liberty Township Thursday evening, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff said around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Butler County deputies and the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of Millikin Road for a report of a person hit by a vehicle.

A 38-year-old woman driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Millikin Road hit a 58-year-old woman in the roadway, the sheriff said.

The Liberty Township Fire Department said the 58-year-old woman died from her injuries.

The Butler County Sheriff's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office did not release the identity of the deceased.