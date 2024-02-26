Man charged with OVI after crashing into Hamilton County deputy's cruiser on I-71

CINCINNATI — A Lawrenceburg, Indiana man faces multiple charges, including OVI, after he allegedly crashed into a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office cruiser, injuring the deputy inside.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was stopped on the right shoulder of I-71 in the southbound lanes, handling a traffic stop in his marked cruiser with emergency lights activated.

According to the sheriff's office, Jeffrey Neltner, 45, was driving south on I-71 when he allegedly drifted from the center lane of the highway into the right shoulder, where the deputy was conducting the traffic stop.

The right front of Neltner's vehicle hit the left rear corner of the marked sheriff's cruiser, while the deputy was inside, the sheriff's office said. After the impact, Neltner's vehicle continued southward, rotating clockwise and striking an overpass and overpass bridge wall before coming to a rest a bit away from the traffic stop location.

The deputy was injured in the crash and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was released from the hospital the next day, on Sunday.

The sheriff's office said Neltner was also injured in the crash; when he was released from UCMC on Sunday, he was charged with failing to drive in marked lanes, failure to move over for a stopped public safety vehicle and OVI.

The sheriff's office said Neltner could face additional charges.