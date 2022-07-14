NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is leading a death investigation in New Richmond after someone discovered their neighbors dead early Thursday morning.

At Around 4 a.m., a neighbor called police and said they heard gunshots in the area. The caller said she noticed the neighbor's lights on so her son walked over to the home and that's when he discovered two dead bodies, investigators said in a press release.

The Clermont County Coroner's Office said the cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police have not released the identities of the two people that died.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

