Man who served time for injuring child in 2015 indicted for newborn's death

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a 35-year-old man accused of fatally injuring his 23-day-old daughter.

According to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, the defendant, Christopher Evans, of Kennedy Heights, is charged with aggravated murder, three counts of murder, felonious assault and six counts of endangering children.

Authorities say that on Sept. 5, Evans was alone with the child while her mother was in another part of the home doing laundry. Investigators said the newborn suffered massive head trauma, including a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

The infant died the next day at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“This baby was just 23 days old,” said Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich. “She should have been safe in the care of this man. The allegations in this case are horrific. We will do everything possible to make sure Christopher Evans never has an opportunity to harm another baby.”

If convicted of the charges, Evans could be locked up for life.

During a previous hearing, prosecutors told the court the girl's injuries echoed those that another of Evans' children had in 2015.

WATCH MORE ABOUT THE CASE:

Court docs: Father charged in newborn’s death has prior child abuse conviction

WCPO's Valerie Lyons previously reported on Evans' prior conviction and subsequent jail sentence. CLICK HERE to read more.