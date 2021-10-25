1 killed in Mount Healthy shooting

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mount Healthy Saturday night.

Family members said 51-year-old Quietin Dews was killed in a shooting on Evencrest Drive around 6 p.m. The Mt. Healthy Police Department confirmed the shooting is a homicide, and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is helping the investigation.

Dews' family said he was a father who turned his life around, owning a construction business.

Officials could not provide any information on what led to the shooting, and did not give an update on possible suspects or arrests. The homicide is Mt. Healthy's fourth in 2021, according to the police department's Facebook. The previous three homicides have been closed by arrest, with the latest arrest Oct. 21.

Provided by family

The shooting is the fourth in Hamilton County in less than 24 hours. Cincinnati police responded to three separate shootings in Over-the-Rhine, Evanston and Oakley Saturday night. Five people were hospitalized, all of whom are expected to be OK.

There was no word on arrests in any of Saturday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3040 or leave a tip online.

RELATED:

