Man accused of shooting teen near Joe Mixon's house changes plea to guilty

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The man accused of firing a bullet that hit a teen in the foot near Bengals player Joe Mixon's home changed his plea to guilty Thursday afternoon in federal court.

Lamonte Brewer was federally charged and initially pleaded not guilty.

He was also indicted in Hamilton County on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice on March 16, 10 days after the March 6 shooting. His bond for those charges was set at $100,000 — which Brewer posted and he was released.

Court documents say Brewer appeared in court on July 14, where "he was met by an ATF officer who placed him under arrest for an indictment that had been returned and sealed on June 28."

That indictment was for one charge of possession by a prohibited person, because he was already a felon the night he picked up a firearm at Mixon's house. When Brewer appeared for his arraignment on the charge, a judge ordered Brewer be held without bond.

Brewer and his girlfriend — Mixon's sister — both alleged they, along with Mixon himself, believed they were in danger that night. Brewer was ultimately convicted of obstruction in 2024 and was sentenced to three years probation.

Hamilton County prosecutors have said Mixon claimed he'd been receiving death threats in the time leading up to the shooting, specifically after his personal address was released publicly.

That night, when teenagers in the neighborhood broke into a game of Nerf Wars, Brewer's attorneys allege their client and everyone else inside Mixon's home at the time believed they were being attacked.

"Cars were screeching up and down the street, some blocking ingress and egress into the neighborhood," reads a court document filed by Brewer's attorneys. "At the same time, people were running around the neighborhood screaming."

Children inside the home were moved into a safe room, while one adult inside the home called 911, the document says.