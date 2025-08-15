Man accused of hitting, knocking out Holly extradited from Georgia, held on $500k bond

CINCINNATI — The man prosecutors say threw the punch that knocked out Holly appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom Friday morning after being extradited from Georgia, where he was arrested.

Cincinnati police said 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond was arrested on August 4 in Fulton County, Georgia. Once he was located, the FBI's Atlanta Metropolitan Major Offenders Task Force took him into custody.

Rosemond was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 2 a.m. Friday morning, jail records show.

In court, prosecutors said Rosemond assaulted all of the alleged victims on July 26, but he did the most damage to the only alleged victim who is a woman: Holly.

"He assaulted each and every single victim in a brutal to vicious fashion," said the prosecutor. "With regards to count eight, he is the individual that knocked out HR, the female, almost causing her death. Her head hit the pavement, she was completely knocked unconscious before she even hit the ground. It is clearly captured on video. This defendant is the one responsible for the majority of her injuries."

The prosecutor also said Rosemond was the only suspect who remained at the scene with the alleged victims long after the others charged for the fight had fled. Rosemond can be seen on video dancing, then walking back to some of the injured people, and appears to taunt them, the prosecutor said.

"He was proud of his work," said the prosecutor.

Rosemond's defense attorney said his trip to Atlanta was a pre-planned visit to a friend that had no ties to the fight. He said Rosemond was polite with officers who came to his friend's house and complied with their orders as they arrested him.

Judge Alan Triggs set Rosemond's bond at $500,000 straight.

This is one day after Triggs reduced bonds for two of the other people accused of participating in the fight. Triggs significantly lowered the bonds for 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon and 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn.

Vernon was previously being held on a $200,000 secure bond — an amount her attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said was unconstitutional. Triggs lowered her bond to $25,000, of which she must pay 10%.

Devaughn was being held on a $300,000 secure bond for her alleged actions that day. Similar to Vernon, Triggs lowered Devaughn's bond to $25,000, of which she must pay 10%.

Rosemond initially faced two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated rioting. However, like his co-defendants, Rosemond was indicted on two counts of aggravated rioting, three counts of assault and three counts of felonious assault.

So far, Cincinnati police have arrested 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn, 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon and 37-year-old Dominique Kittle and Rosemond.

If they're convicted on all the charges they face now, each suspect could face up to around 29 years in prison.

A seventh person, 32-year-old Gregory Wright, is accused of stealing a necklace off the neck of an alleged assault victim during the fight, but he is not accused of any physical violence. Wright is charged with one count of aggravated rioting and one count of aggravated robbery.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said the charges applied by the grand jury for the six people charged with assault were universally applied to all defendants because of Ohio's complicity laws. Under Ohio law, anyone involved in a crime can be charged the same "as if he were a principal offender" if they were all engaged in the crime together.

This means each defendant is now facing the same charges as the offender accused of the most violence, regardless of their actions during the fight.