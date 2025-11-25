Northern Kentucky native Josh Hutcherson spotted back in Tri-State ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — A familiar face has made his way back to the Tri-State!

It's Thanksgiving week, which means hordes of people are returning to their hometowns to spend the holiday with their families — clearly, movie and television stars are no different.

Walt's Hitching Post in Fort Wright shared a photo of one of Northern Kentucky's own after his visit Monday night.

"Thanks for visiting with us, Josh Hutcherson," the steakhouse said on social media, alongside a photo of him inside the restaurant.

Hutcherson, who starred in movies like "RV," "Bridge to Terabithia" and "Journey to the Center of the Earth" before landing the role of Peeta Mellark in "The Hunger Games" series, was born and raised in Union — even attending Ryle High School for a bit.

While he may not live in Northern Kentucky anymore, he never shies away from his Bluegrass roots. In an interview with WIRED in 2024, Hutcherson called Union "a lovely place."

"When I drink bourbon, that's when the Kentucky really comes out. The accent starts to slip, and then all of a sudden it's like (mimicks accent) and then it just all goes downhill," he joked.

He also said he remains incredibly close with his family, which includes a younger brother who also attended Ryle.

"Our parents always made it very important that, like, the family had to be together, like maximum like two weeks apart, three weeks apart kind of thing," he said. "And whatever film that I was making, we would have it in my contract as like, an 11-year-old that they would get extra plane tickets for my dad and brother to be able to come out and see us."

The 33-year-old's return to Kentucky comes just over a week before his film "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is released. He's also starring in the HBO series "I Love LA," which is in the middle of its first season.