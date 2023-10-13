Coroner: Man dies in Over-the-Rhine; data shows man, woman were strangled that night

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was attacked last week in Over-the-Rhine, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

The coroner's office said Jason McKinnon was attacked on Wednesday, Oct. 4. He was taken to UC Medical Center and later died, but the coroner's office could not specify what led to his death. The coroner's office referred to the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit, which has not yet responded to requests for information.

According to Cincy Insights data, on the night of Oct. 4, a man and woman were assaulted along E. 14th Street between Vine and Walnut streets just before 10:30 p.m.

The data says an unknown male and female assaulted a man between the ages of 41-50 and a woman between the ages of 51-60. Both were strangled, the report says.

This data, which lists an investigation as pending, doesn't list the identity of anyone involved.

WCPO 9 spoke to someone who said they witnessed the assault.

They said a woman was driving the wrong way down 14th Street as a man and woman were walking down the street. The man and woman walking down the street told the woman in the car she was driving the wrong way, and the witness said she then got out of the car and started strangling the woman who was walking.

The witness said another man then came down from the street and, thinking that the couple were hurting the woman in the car, started strangling the man who was walking.

Alex Erb, general manager of nearby CityBird restaurant, said the man who came from down the street was a DoorDash driver picking food up at his restaurant.

"I have actually reached out to my boss for concerns for my safety and the safety for the other employees that get off at 12 at night," Erb said.

Erb said Cincinnati police were still at the scene of the assault the morning of Oct. 5, and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurant.

WCPO 9 originally made a records request about the incident on Oct. 8. We have followed up with emails and phone calls to CPD that have not been returned. In most cases, when WCPO 9 reaches out to CPD about a homicide or a suspicious death, we receive information within hours.

WCPO 9 also reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, which said it cannot comment on a pending investigation.

WCPO 9 reached out to McKinnon's family, and we have also not heard back from them.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

