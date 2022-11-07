Lunar eclipse happens this week: Here's when and where to look

A full lunar eclipse is happening overnight tonight and it's going to be quite the sight in the sky for nearly 90 minutes!

The eclipse will technically enter the "partial phase" around 4:09 a.m. as a dark shadow starts to cover the moon.

The best visual of this event happens between 5:17 a.m. and 6:42 a.m. This is when we enter the "totality phase" and see the reddish-orange color on the moon.

After 6:42 a.m., we return to the "partial phase" before the moon dips below the horizon.

Space.com Total Lunar Eclipse Timeline



Why are we seeing a lunar eclipse?

We see a lunar eclipse when the Sun, Earth and Moon all align. As you'll see in the image below from timeanddate.com, the moon passes into Earth's shadow. When the moon is in this shadow, it will turn a reddish due which is why this event is called a "blood moon."

Timeanddate.com How a lunar eclipse works

Are you hungry for more information about how all this works? The mega minds at NASA have you covered just head to THIS LINK for so much more information.