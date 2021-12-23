Long lines at CVG during 'busiest travel day'

HEBRON, Ky. — Lines were long at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport on Thursday during what's predicted to be the busiest travel day of the year.

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many families haven't visited since the 2019 holiday season. AAA and the Transportation Safety Administration predicted overall travel to be 90-percent of pre-pandemic levels.

WCPO anchor Julie O'Neill flew Thursday and noted the airport was more crowded with longer check-in lines than she's seen in years.

Passengers at the airport were arrived early expecting long waits through security. O'Neill said despite the packed airport, people were moving through quickly.

AAA predicted six million people would travel the holiday season which runs from Thursday to Monday, Jan. 3. The Centers for Disease Control recommend being fully vaccinated before flying and having a COVID test before.