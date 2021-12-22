Watch
Last minute dash for COVID-19 tests before Christmas Day

Posted at 5:48 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 17:50:00-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — Families across the Tri-State are navigating the COVID-19 virus while preparing to travel for holiday gatherings.

AAA expects most drivers to hit the highways Thursday afternoon, one day ahead of Christmas Eve. One day before that, Wednesday, the line to get a test with a quick result was wrapped around the block of Gravity Diagnostics drive through location in Covington.

“I’m involved in a really big ministry community, and nine of my friends, so far, have tested positive this week,” said Natalie Foreman.

She was testing to ensure she is still negative because the goal is to have her first Christmas with grandparents since the pandemic.

With the vaccine widely available, AAA predicts holiday travel will rise more than 30 percent this year. If you leave Thursday, AAA says avoid traveling between noon and 6:00 pm to avoid congestion.

The airport, CVG, expects travel volume to be 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Prepare to wear you mask inside the airport and note that drop off and pick up locations have changed.

If you still need a COVID-19 test, you can get same day results at Gravity Diagnostics’ Northern Kentucky locations. Their other Tri-State locations can take a day. Click here to find their testing locations.

Pharmacies can take up to three days, which means Wednesday would be your last day to get a test to have results by Christmas Day.

