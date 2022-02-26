Local organizations host gun buyback event in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Local organizations are hosting a gun buyback event in Hamilton Saturday in an effort to curb gun violence.

Any unwanted guns, knives and ammunition will be accepted at the St. Paul Miracle Center, located at 630 S. Front St. The event will run between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

No questions will be asked and gift cards will be distributed to those who make drop offs.

The event is hosted by Street Rescue, HYPE and the Community Action Committee.

The organizations are hoping this event brings in community guns. Community guns are weapons illegally stored in public places for people to use anonymously.

“This is a time for people to stand up. If you know of these types of weapons that are stashed community guns, if you know people that may know of it, this is your point and your opportunity to stand up for your community that you love,” said HYPE Hamilton’s CEO Pastor Shaquila “Shaq” Matthews.

The work is personal for Matthews. Her brother was shot and killed in Hamilton nearly six years ago.

“I understand the pain, and the impact that it has on a family,” she said.

This is the fourth time the organizations have hosted a gun buyback event in Hamilton.

So far, they have collected more than a dozen weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.