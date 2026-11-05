Local mom, NFL player advocate for mental awareness through a special pair of cleats

LOVELAND, Ohio — If you're struggling with mental health and having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by dialing 988.

Tori Morrison and I sat down to speak about her son Ben.

"Ben was a great kid. Ben was an athlete," Tori Morrison said.

Ben graduated from Loveland High School in 2020, after spending years on the lacrosse and football teams.

As we went through pictures from her son's high school days, I asked how she felt while she looked at him.

"I take great comfort in looking at the pictures; they make me happy. I mean, there are times they make me sad, but it’s really more in the present when I get sad," Tori Morrison said.

WATCH: See how an unlikely coincidence is leading to an effort to advocate for mental health awareness

Local mom and NFL player coming together to advocate for mental health awareness

Tori Morrison lost her son to suicide in March 2021. She said that in the days that followed, she knew she needed to step up to advocate for others struggling with mental health.

“We said we couldn’t be quiet about it; at least myself and one of my children said we cannot be quiet about it," Tori Morrison said.

So she launched the Ben Morrison Fund, helping advocate for mental health awareness through scholarships, resources and support.

As the years went by, she came across an NFL player who not only shared Ben's name, but also his high school lacrosse number.

"My heart kind of stopped a little bit," Tori Morrison said.

With the help of her niece's TikTok, she was able to get in touch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Benjamin Morrison, one of the team's defensive backs.

Since then, the Buccaneer has decided to wear special Ben Morrison Fund cleats for the NFL's annual My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

I chatted with Benjamin Morrison to ask him about what it will mean to wear those cleats and support the Morrison family.

“It was a really special moment, and I’m happy to help a really special family," Benjamin Morrison said.

A watch party will be held at the Hops and Berry Taproom in downtown Loveland starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 30, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers and Benjamin Morrison will wear the special cleats.

“I believe that he’s going to be out there on the field with me, in good spirits," Benjamin Morrison said.

“I think people will go crazy. I think people in this town go crazy anyway. We support people, we support each other, you know? And that, that’s what it's going to be, I think that's the environment I think we’ll have," Tori Morrison said.