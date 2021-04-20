Local law enforcement, officials respond to Chauvin murder conviction in George Floyd's death

CINCINNATI — Top officials in Tri-State government and law enforcement responded Tuesday afternoon to the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac renewed his condemnation of Chauvin's actions and called for Cincinnati residents to remain peaceful in the aftermath of the jury's decision.

"I have said multiple times before that I denounce the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020 by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin," Isaac said in a written statement. "I understood the angst that came the days, weeks, and months following the death of Mr. Floyd. As both a black man and a police officer, I too was angry."

Isaac went on to encourage that any subsequent demonstrations remain peaceful.

"I encourage the citizens of Cincinnati to please express their emotions in a respectful and peaceful manner. The Cincinnati Police Department is committed to fair and impartial policing. Providing a safe environment for citizens to be heard and for all citizens to remain safe is essential," he said.

Here is a statement from Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac about the verdict that was reached in the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/e0DQthyssM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) April 20, 2021

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said, "Due diligence was given and justice was served. We have a long way to go to rebuild trust in the community and bridge gaps between law enforcement and people who have suffered the inequities of actions that lead to unfair treatment.

"This verdict is a necessary step in the healing process that our nation must endure.”

McGuffey's counterpart in Butler County, Sheriff Richard Jones, also took the occasion to call for any demonstrations to remain peaceful.

"This country has a justice system in place that allows both sides to present evidence and for a jury to decide the final outcome, and for those who have committed a criminal offense, to be held accountable in a court of law," Jones said. "We need to build our nation up by conversation and understanding, not tear it down with more hate, hostility and violence. While George Floyd’s family has suffered a great loss, hopefully this verdict will bring a margin of peace to their family."

Ohio state senator, former Cincinnati City Councilman and Cincinnati mayoral hopeful, Cecil Thomas also issued a statement, saying Chauvin's conviction is not an endpoint.

"Today, we saw justice in Minneapolis, but we must still move forward in pushing for bias-free, problem-solving police departments. No one should feel threatened by members of law enforcement who are sworn to protect them," he said.

Thomas is also a veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the former officer "dishonored his badge and a noble profession."

"What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man -- he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder and restored that hope," Yost said.

Following Floyd's death last spring, multiple communities in the Greater Cincinnati area saw days of protests calling for police reform and other social justice measures. A small number of protesters turned destructive, damaging property in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine, resulting in confrontations with police. Mayor John Cranley quickly ordered a curfew, and more than 300 protesters were arrested and charged with breaking curfew in the early days after Floyd's death.

In the months since, Cincinnati City Council has moved to dismiss many of those charges.

Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter. Widely-circulated video footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes after receiving reports that Floyd had tried to use counterfeit money.

Chauvin's conviction on all three charges means he could spend anywhere from 11 to 15 years in prison.