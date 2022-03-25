Local Catholics join global prayer for peace in Ukraine

Catholics around the world will join together for a global prayer for peace for Ukraine on Friday.

The prayer for peace is in response to an announcement by Pope Francis that he will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Virgin Mary on Friday.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will lead a prayer for a peaceful end to the conflict Friday at Mass. Prayers will be live-streamed. Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains downtown.

Father Jason Williams, with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, said the prayers are not a formula to make the conflict end, but a chance for Catholics to come together and turn to faith during a difficult time.

“I think the Holy Father is trying to convey is that there is a deep union that exists among all of humanity, and the fact that we are all created by God,” said Father Jason Williams, vice chancellor & master of ceremonies for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. “Because of that, that were created in His image and likeness, that there's also that inherent dignity of every human life. And that, especially in times where we see that dignity not respected, that hopefully, it's a greater awareness of that and a greater respect for that to come from this.”

The Diocese of Covington will lead a similar prayer starting at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption.