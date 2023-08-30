Local American Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to respond to Hurricane Idalia

CINCINNATI — Local American Red Cross volunteers have packed up their vans and hit the road on their way to Florida. Red Cross officials say they are going to stay there until the pieces are put back together.

Red Cross Regional Communications Director Marita Salkowski said there are six volunteers already in Florida, and eight more are on the way to Tallahassee.

Salkowski said the team en route will meet up with other rescue teams from across the country to create a united front against the hurricane damage.

“Basically what we do at this point in the game is we pre-position people, equipment, materials," Salkowski said. "So that we are in close proximity to wherever the hurricane is going to make landfall but we also want to keep them out of harm's way.”

She stated that this time period is all about balance - between keep the volunteers safe and exercising resources when the time for recovery comes.

“Our volunteers commit to a two-week stay in Florida once that stay is over more volunteers will transition in," she said. "The Red Cross stays on the ground as long as the recovery operation is underway.”