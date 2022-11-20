Local Amazon employees working to unionize

HEBRON, Ky. — Amazon employees in the Tri-State are working to unionize.

Some of the employees from the KCVG Amazon Hub in Hebron, like Griffin Ritze, are asking for better pay. Ritze has worked for Amazon for two years and is currently a tug driver. He's also part of the organizing committee working to unionize this hub location.

“Workers are underpaid for what we’re doing. We work long hours, out in the elements," he said. “We deserve $30 an hour, we deserve real time off—180 hours of paid time off. And we deserve to have a union to stand by us when we face discipline in the workplace.”

Amazon provided WCPO 9 News with a statement.

“Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. As a company, we don’t think unions are the best answer for our employees. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work,” Mary Kate Paradis, an Amazon Spokesperson said.

Amazon also said front-line customer fulfillment and transportation jobs like those at the Amazon Hub pay between $16-$26 an hour.

Ritze said with rising rent prices, this just isn't enough.