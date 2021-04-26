Police still searching for teen suspected in Wilmington murder

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a murder that happened on Saturday afternoon and has still not been found, Wilmington police chief Ron Cravens said Monday afternoon.

Cravens said the Clinton County prosecutor's office has charged 14-year-old Yevin Medley, a Wilmington Middle School student, with felonious assault and reckless homicide.

"His whereabouts are unknown and we're asking the public for assistance," said Cravens. "The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Yevin Medley and we're collaborating with agencies statewide to do so."

Provided by City of Wilmington

The gun used to shoot and kill 20-year-old Caleb King Saturday afternoon has not been found, Cravens said, and because of this police are considering Medley to be armed.

Police were initially called to 414 Darbyshire Drive around 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, where King was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injury.

King was a 2018 graduate of Wilmington High School, Cravens said.

Cravens said the Wilmington Police Department is working with the Clinton County prosecutor's office, the Clinton County Sheriff's office, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Editor's note: WCPO does not typically name juveniles unless they are charged as an adult. However, because Medley is accused of murder and is still at large, we are choosing to name him and show his photo.

You can watch the full press conference below: