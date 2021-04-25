Man shot dead in Wilmington on Saturday, police searching for teenaged suspect

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A man was shot to death in Wilmington on Saturday and Wilmington police are searching for a 14-year-old boy they said is a suspect.

Police were called to Derbyshire Drive around 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, where 20-year-old Caleb King was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injury.

Wilmington Police said Yevin Medley, from Wilmington, is a suspect in the murder and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Provided by City of Wilmington

"The number one priority is the safe apprehension of Medley and we are collaborating with agencies statewide to do so," said Ron Cravens, Wilmington Police chief, in a press release.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or Medley's whereabouts, can contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937.382.TIPS.

Editor's note: WCPO does not typically name juveniles unless they are charged as an adult. However, because Medley is accused of murder and is still at large, we are choosing to name him and show his photo.