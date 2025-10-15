Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let's Talk Colerain: Join us to discuss issues in your community

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain residents, we want to hear from you.

We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Colerain, at the Colerain Trustee Chambers on November 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Several WCPO 9 team members, including anchor Adrian Whitsett, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind, and to discuss issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

The Colerain Township trustee chambers is located at 4200 Springdale Road in Colerain.

Previous Let's Talk events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

