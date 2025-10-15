Let's Talk Colerain: Join us to discuss issues in your community

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain residents, we want to hear from you.
We will be hosting our next listening event, Let's Talk Colerain, at the Colerain Trustee Chambers on November 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Several WCPO 9 team members, including anchor Adrian Whitsett, will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind, and to discuss issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
The Colerain Township trustee chambers is located at 4200 Springdale Road in Colerain.
Previous Let's Talk events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
Let's Talk Florence:
- Residents share concerns over development, library needs at our Boone County ‘Let’s Talk’ event
- Florence residents have been waiting years for public library renovations. When are the upgrades coming?
Let's Talk Batavia:
- Development and urban sprawl dominate WCPO's first 'Let's Talk' event
- Projects totaling more than 1,000 new homes move forward in Batavia Township despite objections