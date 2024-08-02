Lawrenceburg man dead after driver, passenger ejected during I-74 crash Thursday

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a crash on I-74 Thursday evening, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Charles Redding, 42, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Cincinnati police said the crash happened on eastbound I-74 at around 7:56 p.m. Thursday evening. Police said both the driver of a 1994 Ford Ranger and a passenger in the vehicle were ejected during the crash; police did not say whether Redding was the driver or the passenger, though CPD did say the driver was a 42-year-old man. No details have been released about the second person ejected during the crash.

According to Cincinnati police, the man driving the Ford Ranger lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road. Police said the car overturned in the median.