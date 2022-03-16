KSP: Man shot by troopers brandished, fired shotgun

WARSAW, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) released initial findings from their investigation into an incident that involved KSP troopers shooting a man on March 5.

According to a press release from KSP, troopers responded to Ambrose Road around 6:30 p.m. that day after a 911 call was made claiming a man near the intersection of Ambrose and Bischoff was brandishing a gun.

When troopers arrived, they saw David Stubbs standing in the open doorway of a residence. Stubbs advanced toward the troopers while brandishing a shotgun and three officers, Trooper Colt McGuire, Trooper Hayden Kilbourne and Sergeant Jim Phelps all fired at him, KSP said.

The CIRT investigation revealed one shot was fired from Stubbs' shotgun during the incident.

Troopers then rendered medical aid until Stubbs was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, KSP said. Stubbs suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital; he's charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

All three troopers involved have been placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation. Kentucky State Police said McGuire and Kilbourne have been KSP troopers for one year and Phelps is a 10-year veteran.

The Kentucky State Police CIRT investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, according to the press release. When officials conclude the investigation, it will be provided to the Gallatin County Commonwealth's Attorney for review.