KSP: Person shot by troopers following confrontation in Gallatin County

WARSAW, Ky. — A person was airlifted to the hospital after Kentucky State Police troopers shot them following a confrontation Friday evening in Gallatin County.

According to a news release from police, troopers responded to Ambrose Road in Warsaw around 6:30 p.m. after a 911-caller said a person was in the front yard brandishing a gun.

When troopers arrived, the person had a gun and began shooting, according to the press release. The release did not specify whether the person fired any shots at troopers. The release did say troopers fired their service-issued firearms in self-defense, hitting the individual and "ending the confrontation."

The release said troopers rendered medical aid to the person until EMS arrived. The individual was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released the identify of the person shot.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Response is investigating the shooting.

