KSP: Man arrested, charged for offenses related to child sexual exploitation

WARSAW, Ky — The Kentucky State Police arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday for offenses related to child sexual exploitation, according to a press release from police.

KSP took Alex Nathan Dietz into custody at around noon "on charges related to child sexual abuse material." An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to the arrest.

Police discovered Dietz was sharing photos online of child sexual exploitation and began investigating, the release said.

According to the release, police conducted an interview Tuesday in Warsaw and seized the equipment used for the crimes. The materials were taken to the forensic laboratory and examined.

Dietz faces ten counts of "distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old," the press release said.

He could face 5-10 years in prison for the charges.

After the arrest, Dietz was taken to Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP said this is an ongoing investigation.