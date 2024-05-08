Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KSP: Man arrested, charged for offenses related to child sexual exploitation

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 09:31:46-04

WARSAW, Ky — The Kentucky State Police arrested a 26-year-old man Tuesday for offenses related to child sexual exploitation, according to a press release from police.

KSP took Alex Nathan Dietz into custody at around noon "on charges related to child sexual abuse material." An undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to the arrest.

Police discovered Dietz was sharing photos online of child sexual exploitation and began investigating, the release said.

According to the release, police conducted an interview Tuesday in Warsaw and seized the equipment used for the crimes. The materials were taken to the forensic laboratory and examined.

Dietz faces ten counts of "distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old," the press release said.

He could face 5-10 years in prison for the charges.

After the arrest, Dietz was taken to Carroll County Detention Center.

KSP said this is an ongoing investigation.

Watch Live:

Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Woman who fell and died at Ohio Stadium during OSU graduation identified Gallen's 6 shutout innings, Carroll drives in 5 as Diamondbacks beat Reds 6-2 Storm damage: Fallen trees, power lines down and roads blocked

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.