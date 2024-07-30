KSP: Inmate escaped from Campbell County prison, remains at large

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. — An inmate from the Campbell County Detention Center walked away from a work site in Wilder and has not been re-captured, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said 33-year-old Jamie Sage Holt, of Florence, walked away from his job site at around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. KSP said they were called to investigate at 12:33 p.m.

Holt was last seen wearing a neon orange Campbell County Detention Center shirt and blue jeans. He has tattoos on his face, under his eyes, that say "LUST" and "HATE," KSP said. He also has multiple tattoos on both arms.

KSP said they currently have no information on where Holt may be headed or what route he may be taking.

Anyone with information should call KSP at 859.428.1212 or contact local law enforcement.

KSP did not say what charges Holt was originally incarcerated on, but the Kentucky Department of Corrections website says he was convicted for possessing methamphetamine and identity theft. His minimum release date listed on the website would have been in October 2026.

KYDOT also lists "Robert C Brown" as a possible alias for Holt.