KSP: 1 dead in crash after driver crossed center line in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after a crash on US-42 in Gallatin County Sunday evening, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on US-42 when they drove across the center line and hit a 2023 Ford Bronco heading east.

The Ford Bronco was driven by 24-year-old Iveth Salgado Calderon of Warsaw, Ky., KSP said. Salgado Calderon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County coroner, KSP said.

Troopers did not say whether the driver of the Silverado was hurt in the crash, or whether that driver will face any criminal charges. KSP said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.