Kroger announces $84M renovation of 15 locations and new Hamilton Twp. location

CINCINNATI — Kroger has announced the company plans to invest a total of $84 million in renovating multiple grocery locations in the Tri-State, including opening a new location in Hamilton Township.

A press release sent by the Kroger Company on Thursday said 15 stores in total will be renovated — 12 located in the Greater Cincinnati area. In addition, $39 million of the overall investment will go toward opening a new Kroger Marketplace in Hamilton Township. That new location is slated to open in 2024, though Kroger did not provide a more specific date.

The renovations are also set to begin this year, the company said.

The 15 Kroger locations that will see remodeling efforts are located in:



Mt. Washington

Sharonville

Colerain

West Chester

Middletown

Kings Mills

Blue Ash

Green Township

Monfort Heights

Fairfield

Lebanon

Two locations in Kettering

Huber Heights

Connorsville, Indiana

This announcement comes as The Kroger Company is in the middle of an attempted merger with the Albertsons grocery chain. Kroger recently announced it would sell more of its stores and "additional non-store assets" to satisfy antitrust regulators as the company attempts a $24.6 billion acquisition of its largest supermarket rival.

The updated plan calls for C&S Wholesale Grocers to purchase 166 more stores than previously announced, bringing the total to 579 stores.

Kroger has been working since October 2022 on the acquisition; After more than a year of research, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the merger in February, claiming it will lead to higher prices and reduced bargaining power for labor unions.

The FTC also objected to the companies’ plan to mitigate damage by selling 413 stores to C&S, the nation’s 8th largest privately owned company with annual sales of more than $34 billion, according to Forbes.