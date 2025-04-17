Kitchen 1883, Kroger's restaurant concept, will close all locations but one

CINCINNATI — Two of Kroger's three restaurant concepts, Kitchen 1883, are set to close this month, according to an announcement from Kitchen 1883.

Started as "a fresh take on American comfort food" in 2017, the restaurant concept first opened at the Kroger Marketplace in Union, Ky.

It expanded into Anderson Township the following year, in 2018, and opened a stand-alone restaurant boasting "new, local dishes" and an outdoor patio.

The Over-the-Rhine location opened in the Court Street Kroger another year later, in 2019. After this month, only the Over-the-Rhine location will remain open.

The restaurants will serve patrons until April 24, when they'll hold final meal services.

"This decision was not easy, as Kitchen 1883 has been more than just a place to eat — it has been a place of laughter, memories and shared meals with friends and family since 2017," reads the announcement from the restaurant. "You have made this journey unforgettable and we hope to see you at this location one last time before we say goodbye."

The Kitchen 1883 concept gets its name from the year that Barney Kroger opened his first grocery store in Cincinnati. Kroger has used the date on steak sauce in the past, but this was the first time it’s been applied to a full-service restaurant.