Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kings Island opening date 2022: Park opens for its 50th season this Saturday

50th anniversary celebrations planned
Kings Island
CC BY 2.0
Jeremy Thompson
<p>File photo</p>
Kings Island
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 14:10:21-04

Get ready for blue ice cream and roller coaster rides — Kings Island is opening for the season Saturday.

The April 16 opening marks the amusement park’s 50th anniversary, and according to the park, guests have lots to look forward to this year.

Kings Island said in a press release that final touches are being put into effect ahead of Saturday’s opening day. Crews have been prepping the park with 50th anniversary decorations on light posts and the famous fountain in front of the park’s Eiffel Tower.

For those that want to skip the possible opening day crowds, Kings Island gold and platinum passholders can get a sneak peak of the park on Friday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a special passholder preview.

Other than its more than 100 rides and attractions, the long-standing park has a slew of events scheduled for parkgoers this year. Attendees can properly celebrate the park’s 50th birthday on April 29 ahead of its summer-long “Golden Celebration,” which kicks off on May 28 and will highlight its vast history.

Kings Island’s waterpark counterpart, Soak City Water Park, will open its doors Memorial Day weekend. The waterpark will be open daily through Aug. 21, then on the weekends of Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 as part of the Labor Day weekend holiday.

Looking ahead throughout 2022’s schedule, the amusement park will bring back its popular attractions like Independence Day fireworks, Halloween Haunt, WinterFest and more. Click here to see Kings Island’s full schedule of events in 2022.

Related

King Island’s The Beast rollercoaster gets a revamp ahead of the park’s 2022 season

More local news:
Ohio city sues Netflix, Hulu for cable fees CPD release footage from shooting in which officers killed a man Moeller coach has worked for MLB for the past 43 years

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.