Kings Island announces opening day, date for 50th birthday party

Kings Island will kick off its 50th Anniversary season next month with a daylong birthday party, then launch a summer-long celebration in late May.

The 364-acre Warren County amusement park will open for passholders on April 15 and to the general public on April 16, the park announced. For Kings Island’s birthday on April 29, it will hold a daylong anniversary that will include special ceremonies and entertainment throughout the day and a special fireworks tribute to honor the park’s first 50 years.

The Golden Celebration, a summer-long event starting Memorial Day weekend, will feature brand new entertainment highlighting special moments from the Kings Island’s first 50 years, culinary dishes created especially for the Golden Anniversary year and the opportunity to dance the night away at the base of the Eiffel Tower.

The park said the event is planned to include a “stunning, one-of-a-kind, immersive fireworks finale featuring thrilling and heartwarming moments from the park’s first 50 years.”

Kings Island also announced that opening weekend for its Soak City water park will be on May 28 and 29 and Independence Day Fireworks will be held July 3.

To see a full events line-up, visit www.visitkingsisland.com/events.