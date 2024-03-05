King Records Legacy Foundation evaluating where to use $410K in funds from city

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council will reconsider moving $410,000 for the King Records Restoration Project.

The funding is part of $1 million city council approved in 2021, but that money can only be used for capital improvements — not operational costs of running the historic space.

The King Records Legacy Foundation requested three more weeks from city council so they can have a more detailed plan for how members plan to use the proposed $410,000.

"A typical scenario like this, usually the nonprofit owns the asset, and we do not," said Steve Goodin, treasurer and pro-bono counsel of the foundation. "The operating dollars for a startup are elusive."

Goodin said it's challenging asking for private donations because the city of Cincinnati owns the property of the former King Records building.

In 2021, city council set aside $1 million for the King Legacy Foundation to use on capital improvements, but not operational costs. Fast forward to 2024, city council is considering splitting up that money and allowing the foundation to use $410,000 of that for what's considered "pre-development activities."

"Resources would be utilized for professional services and operating budget support," said Andrew Dudas, budget director for the city of Cincinnati.

The importance of preserving the history and present of King Records is not lost on those involved.

"It's our, it's our Motown, there was no Motown before King Records, there was no Stax before King Records," said Ken Butts, executive director of the King Legacy Foundation.

Butts said he's trying to keep politics out of something he considers sacred. He's the son of Otis Williams, from Otis Williams and the Charms. Williams is one of the "three kings" of King Records, including the late Philip Paul, and Bootsy Collins.

"We sat them down and got them together and asked them what do you want to see," said Butts.

He said for the three of them, the renovation project is about showing the legacy of not only the artists, but showcasing Cincinnati, and the people who kept King Records going.

"For people who put the records in the sleeves, the people who did the artwork, the people who came in and picked the records up or bought the raw materials to make the records, the people who lived around that area," said Butts.

The King Legacy Foundation said Monday they've secured about $200,000 in private donations, and tentatively $400,000 from the upcoming state budget for capital improvements. However, they feel they don't have a guarantee from state lawmakers, since budget negotiations begin next month, and things could change.