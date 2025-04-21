Kentucky’s nonprofits struggle with funding cuts and uncertainty, risking vital community services

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky’s nonprofit sector is grappling with significant challenges amid funding cuts, layoffs and widespread uncertainty.

A newly released report from the Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN) highlights the critical services that will be lost due to these financial constraints. These services include food security, housing assistance, mental health support and child care.

Danielle Clore, CEO of KNN, discussed the findings, emphasizing nonprofits' essential role in everyday life.

"A lot of people don't recognize how nonprofits impact their daily lives," Clore said. "Even if they don’t work for a charitable nonprofit or volunteer, these organizations are embedded in our communities. Nonprofits touch everyone, whether it's through human services, the arts, or environmental causes. They significantly influence the quality of life for us all."

Clore also addressed the emotional toll that funding instability has on nonprofit workers. Constant changes and uncertainty can lead to burnout and distract from nonprofits' vital work.

"In Kentucky and across the nation, one in 10 people work for a charitable nonprofit," she said. "That’s a lot of people, and when funding changes, it creates a ripple effect that impacts everyone."

Clore urges people to contact their local representatives to advocate for more support for the nonprofit sector. For more information on the issues facing Kentucky's nonprofits, visit the Kentucky Nonprofit Network’s website.