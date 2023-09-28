Kentucky state trooper charged with using weapon to assault suspect in Carroll County

CARROLTON, Ky. — A Kentucky state trooper is charged with using a weapon to assault and injure a suspect in July following a police pursuit that ended on I-71 in Carroll County.

Hayden Kilbourne, 25, was arraigned Monday in Carroll County Circuit Court on assault and terroristic threatening charges.

Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Kilbourne's booking photo at the Laurel County Correction Center



"I have no comment about that," Kilbourne told the WCPO 9 I-Team on Thursday.

The weapon Kilbourne allegedly used and the extent of the suspect's injuries are not disclosed in court records.

"He was trying to apprehend an armed and dangerous felon," his attorney Scott Miller told Circuit Judge Leslie Knight on Monday. "He turned himself in immediately upon the indictment."

Court records show Kilbourne was indicted on Sept. 18.

He surrendered a day later at the Laurel County Correctional Center, according to jail records.

According to police reports, the alleged victim — Robert Kidd — was driving a stolen car and fled police in Elizabethtown.

Kidd ran a red light "swerving between vehicles" and "making no attempt to stop," according to a police report by Elizabethtown Police Officer Gary Mark.

Mark ended the pursuit, the report shows.

About 40 minutes later, the car Kidd was driving ran over tire deflation devices at the Mile 44 marker on I-71 north in Carroll County, according to Kilbourne's police report.

"The above subject fled and resisted and was tased," Kilbourne wrote in the citation. "Above is a convicted felon and had a firearm. Marijuana was located inside the vehicle along with a handgun and bloody suitcase."

Police took Kidd to the Carroll County Detention Center.

He was charged with nine criminal counts.

But on Wednesday — nearly two months after his arrest — a special prosecutor indicated that Kidd's criminal case in Carroll County was not going to be presented to a grand jury, and that all nine charges should be dismissed without prejudice.

"It's all dismissed, sir," Carroll County District Judge Elizabeth Chandler told Kidd in court. "We are not holding you anymore. Good luck, Mr. Kidd."

Kidd was transferred to the Oldham County Detention Center.

He faces criminal charges in Oldham and Bullitt counties, according to court records.

Kilbourne graduated from the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Training Academy in Jan. 2021, according to a KSP news release.

He was assigned to KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg, according to his police citation.

His next court hearing is scheduled in November.

The Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to the I-Team's request for comment.