Kentucky 7th grader heads to Scripps National Spelling Bee, following in footsteps of first-ever champion

FORT THOMAS, Kentucky — A seventh grader from Kentucky is preparing to represent his state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, nearly a century after another Kentuckian claimed the very first championship.

George Weghorst, a regional spelling bee champion from Fort Thomas, Kentucky, has been studying thousands of words in preparation for the national competition in Washington, D.C.

"I usually like to deal with nerves by studying words. You know, the more you study, the less chance you're gonna get a word wrong," Weghorst said.

Since fourth grade, the Highlands Middle School student has dreamed of making it to the national bee.

Watch: How Weghorst is preparing for the national spelling bee.

For Weghorst, this trip goes beyond just competing; it’s an opportunity to explore D.C. itself.

"There's a trolley tour where they go all around Washington, D.C. and show you where all the stuff is, like the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol," Weghorst said.

His achievement has earned him local recognition, including walking in the Reds Opening Day parade and performing the pre-game ceremony at TQL Stadium for FC Cincinnati.

"They go on the field, pull out the sword. Some of my friends, they came to the game to see it. It's kind of cool," Weghorst said.

Highlands Middle School Principal Erika Volpenhein expressed her pride in George's accomplishments.

"We could not be more proud of George and all that he's accomplished with spelling bee. He has done such a phenomenal job and accomplished his goal," Volpenhein said.

During competition days, Weghorst relies on a special tradition to help him succeed.

"I just wore it on the first class bee in fourth grade, so I just wear it to every one," Weghorst said about his lucky sweatshirt.

As the national competition approaches, Weghorst is managing expectations and simply appreciating being part of the historic spelling event, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.